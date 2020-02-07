Texas A&M junior pitcher Asa Lacy was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) preseason All-America first team this week, making him a unanimous preseason first-team All-American.
Lacy went 8-4 last season with a 2.13 ERA and 130 strikeouts. He also was named a preseason first-team All-American by D1Baseball.com, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game/Rawlings and Baseball America.
A&M will host its annual Aggie Leadoff on Saturday at Blue Bell Park with an intrasquad scrimmage open to the public at 1 p.m.
The Aggies will open the regular season against Miami (Ohio) at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Blue Bell Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.