Texas A&M’s limited running back depth received a boost Saturday night with a pledge from Kilgore Junior College’s Earnest Crownover III who made an unofficial visit this weekend.
Crownover told The Eagle that the chance of making an instant impact with the Aggies was a major factor attracting him to the program.
"I knew they were kind of low at running back and Coach [Jay] Graham, I know he's a really good coach," Crownover said. "He's coached some really great running backs in this league and the NFL. I know his history and Coach [Jimbo] Fisher's history."
Crownover rushed for 468 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman this past season for seventh-ranked Kilgore (8-2). He also had nine receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown.
A&M co-offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey initially came to the junior college to recruit another player, but circled back to Crownover after the Aggies lost two additional running backs to transfer late this fall, Crownover said.
"At the moment, they weren't looking for any running backs and then a few weeks later, some injuries happened and there were people who entered the transfer portal and they were in desperate need of a running back," Crownover said. "Just really good timing."
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Crownover becomes the third running back in the Class of 2020, joining Fort Bend Marshall’s Devon Achane and Deondre Jackson of Stone Mountain, Georgia, who signed in December.
"They're said I'm going to have to come in and compete, just like anybody else," Crownover said. "I said, 'It's not a problem. Just ready to get to work.'"
A&M spring classes started last Monday. If Crownover is able to enroll late, he’ll take part in spring drills, if not, he’ll have to wait until summer to join the team. Crownover said he will find out in the next few days if enrolling for this semester is a possibility.
Crownover played at Grandview High School, attending Army but transferred to Kilgore before ever playing. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
"I think the JUCO route really helped me, especially going to Kilgore," Crownover said. "Coach [Willie] Gooden, he's a really good coach. I don't think I would have been a more physical player without him. He helped me understand the game a lot more."
A&M returns only one experienced running back, Isaiah Spiller, though sophomore quarterback Connor Blumrick moved to running back late in the season and true freshman wide receiver Ainias Smith had seven carries for 54 yards in a 24-17 victory over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. A&M had four running backs transfer, including sophomore Jashaun Corbin who started the first two games before suffering a season-ending injury. A&M also lost sophomore running back Vernon Jackson to a season-ending injury before the season.
A&M has been recruiting North Shore running back Zach Evans, the top ranked uncommitted recruit in the Class of 2020 who was released from the letter he signed with Georgia. Evans is visiting Ole Miss this weekend, according to 247Sports.com.
"I just think A&M is going to be on the come up and they are slowly creeping in," Crownover said. "I feel like next year could be the year and I want to be a part of that."
