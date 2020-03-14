The Texas A&M rodeo team isn’t having a memorable year, but it had a great Saturday night because the Aggies’ annual intercollegiate rodeo at the Brazos County Expo had top-notch competition, a rarity this weekend with just about every sporting event canceled because of the coronavirus.
“We had so many kids who wanted to go ahead with it,” said Al Wagner, A&M faculty advisor and coach for the rodeo club. “And they said, ‘OK, we’re going to go ahead with it,’ and I’m glad they did. Nobody got hurt, not anything serious. The ambulance didn’t have to go anywhere. So I was pleased.”
The A&M rodeo team executive council and the Southern Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association were allowed to hold the two-day event because it wasn’t on campus and is a club sport not sanctioned by the Southeastern Conference or NCAA.
A&M’s last competitor of the night, junior Bryana Lehrmann, had an eventful ride in barrel racing. Lehrmann made contact with the second barrel, causing it to lean over before settling back into place, which got a roar from the rider’s teammates along with family and friends from Brenham.
“I was not impressed with myself,” Lehrmann said. “I should have rode a little further past the barrel. I was a little bit disappointed with the ride, but it was good enough.”
Lehrmann, who had a near-perfect ride Friday night in 16.43 seconds, crossed the finish line in 16.72. That opened the door for Texas A&M-Commerce’s Whitley Whitewood, who zipped around the three barrels in 16.33 to take first place and the coveted belt buckle.
Lehrmann settled for second, but it could have been much worse. She’d have been penalized five seconds if the barrel had fallen.
“It was an awesome performance,” Wagner said. “She just got a little wide after the scare with the barrel almost going over, and she got a little wide on the third barrel, or otherwise she’d have won the whole thing.”
Lehrmann’s performance helped the Aggie women to a second-place finish with 225 points. A&M-Commerce won with 485.
Wagner, the national coach of the year in 2016, has built the Aggies into a national power, but he might be going solo to the College National Finals Rodeo on June 14-20 in Casper, Wyoming.
“It is an off year,” Wagner said. “Last year, we sent seven to the college finals. Now I don’t have anybody qualified for sure, but we do have two meets left.”
The best chance is Lehrmann, who exemplifies the team’s tough luck this season. She is competing in barrel racing because she has a fracture in her left foot that has prevented her from competing in break-away roping, which she finished third in the nation in last year.
“The whole team has had a curse,” Lehrmann laughed. “We’re lifting it off slowly.”
Lehrmann was in seventh place in A&M’s region in barrel racing heading into this weekend.
“They’re slim, but it’s possible,” Lehrmann said of her chances of advancing to the national rodeo.
The top two teams in each of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’ 11 regions automatically qualify for the CNFR along with the top three individuals in each event. Lehrmann has chances to get points in the Southern Region’s final two events at Hill in Hillsboro on April 3-4 and at Wharton County April 17-18.
“We are so worried we won’t have them because of the coronavirus,” Lehrmann said. “Hopefully we have them.”
Sam Houston State won the men’s team title with 585 points. McNeese State was second with 510.
The Bearkats got off to a great start Saturday night with junior Lane McGeehee winning bareback riding. He had the best ride Friday with 81 points and topped that Saturday with 87 for an emotional ride that got the crowd revved up.
“Just riding bareback horses in general, you’ve got to be fired up to get on,” McGeehee said. “You’ve got to have passion to do it. These horses are not NFR horses, but they’re pro horses. So when you ride a pro horse and you do good and feel good, it’s just exhilarating.”
The 5-foot-10, 150-pound McGeehee stayed on well past the eight-second mark, putting every ounce of energy into the ride. The Vicotria native had reason to be pumped as continues a healthy season after dealing with multiple injuries.
He tore his hamstring in November 2018 but didn’t have surgery until April 2019 after trying to ride through it. McGeehee was the national champion as a freshman in 2017, but broke his leg not long afterward.
“I’ve been through trials and tribulations, but God’s got me and I’m just blessed,” he said.
Like Lehrmann, McGeehee needs to score well in the last two meets of the season to earn a return trip to the national rodeo.
A&M-Commerce’s Mia Manzanares won in break-away roping and goat tying. A&M-Commerce’s Ty Harris had a great ride to win tie down. Hill’s Parker Fleet won saddle bronc riding, and Sam Houston State’s John-Michael Elliott won steer wrestling. Wharton County’s Shayne Krolcyzk and Bryce Belknap won team roping.
Trinity Valley’s Kane Key had the scariest moment in steer wrestling. Key, his horse and the steer all took a header at the same time when Key started to jump onto the steer. No one was injured in the tumble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.