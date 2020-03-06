The Texas A&M football team will hold its annual Maroon & White Game at 6 p.m. April 18 at Kyle Field. Admission is free except in club and suite areas.
The Pepsi Fan Zone will open at 2:30 p.m. with the Kids Yell Practice at 4:45 p.m. in front of the War Hymn statue on the east side of Kyle Field. There also will be a Lettermen’s Association Legends Game at halftime. The flag football game will be coached by former A&M coaches Gene Stallings and Jackie Sherrill.
