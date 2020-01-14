Texas A&M junior Kurtis Mathews was named the Southeastern Conference’s men’s diver of the week Tuesday.
Mathews swept the 1- and 3-meter springboard dives Saturday against No. 11 Georgia. Mathews scored 447.53 points on the 3-meter board and 398.85 on the 1-meter.
A&M will compete at LSU at 11 a.m. Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
