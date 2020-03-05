Texas A&M senior Wendell Mitchell was named to the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball community service team Thursday.
Mitchell has participated in projects with Samaritan’s Feet and the Special Olympics in Costa Rica and with head coach Buzz Williams’ Buzz’s Bunch in College Station.
The Aggies (15-14, 9-8) upset No. 17 Auburn 78-75 on Wednesday in Auburn, Alabama. They will host Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Reed Arena on Senior Day in the regular-season finale.
