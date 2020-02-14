Texas A&M junior forward N’dea Jones was named one of 10 finalists for the Katrina McClain Award this week. The award is presented annually to nation’s top power forward in women’s college basketball.
Jones is the only player in the Southeastern Conference to record a double-double in every SEC game this season. She is averaging 11.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. She leads the SEC and ranks fifth nationally with 268 rebounds this season.
The 16th-ranked Aggies (19-5, 7-4) will play No. 25 Tennessee at 2 p.m. Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
