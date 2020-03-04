The algebra Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams works to find the missing variable that equals wins typically involves squeezing the most effort and production he can out of his veterans.
The approach at No. 17 Auburn at 6 p.m. Wednesday will be no different, and that puts the spotlight on junior Savion Flagg, the Aggie veteran who lately most resembles a rolled-up tube of toothpaste.
Over the Aggies’ last six games, Flag has averaged 13.8 points and five rebounds per game, scoring at least 10 points in all six. He had his first double-double of the season in A&M’s 87-75 win over Mississippi State on Feb. 22, scoring 15 points and pulling down 10 rebounds to help the Aggies (14-14, 8-8) win at Reed Arena.
“Coach always preaches true confidence only comes from your work,” Flagg said. “He’s been telling me to get in the gym a lot more than I have been doing, and it’s paying off on the court.”
Flagg, who led the team in scoring last season at 13.9 points a game, has had an up-and-down season. He averaged 13.2 points a game in December, but managed just four points a game over a key five-game stretch during the end of January and early February.
His recent surge isn’t his first late-season run. Last year he averaged slightly more than 12 points per game in January and February before getting much hotter over the Aggies’ final nine games, scoring 19.6 a game while reaching 20 or more points six times.
“I don’t know what it is about it,” Flagg said. “It didn’t happen my freshman year, but it happened last year. I guess it’s just during the season I kind of figure everything out.”
Williams says Flagg’s ability to pass and rebound make him a vital cog for A&M.
“He’s our best passer, so normally he’s reading the help [defense],” Williams said. “When he can get to the point when he’s forcing the help, that will change our team and that will make it even easier [offensively].”
Flagg has proven vital to A&M’s fortunes, averaging 11.1 points and shooting 52.1% from the field in the Aggies’ 14 victories this season. The Alvin native also has averaged two rebounds more per game in A&M’s wins, but he will have his hands full on the boards against Auburn (24-5, 11-5), which ranks sixth in the nation in total rebounds per game at 41.3.
Through the final two games of the season and the Southeastern Conference tournament, Flagg said he hopes to continue to show growth under Williams.
“I feel like there is another level to it that can still be pushed out,” Flagg said. “Only been here with him for nine months, so I feel like if we keep going forward, he can get a lot more out of me.”
•
NOTES — Former A&M player David Britton was named to the 2020 class of Allstate SEC Basketball Legends. Britton played for A&M for two seasons from 1978-80 after transferring from Potomac State Junior College in Keyser, West Virginia. He served as a co-captain as a senior, averaging 12 points per game while helping lead A&M to the Sweet 16. The other SEC Basketball Legends in this year’s class include: Jerry Harper (Alabama, 1953-56); Derek Hood (Arkansas, 1996-99); Layton Johns (Auburn, 1960-63); Chris Richard (Florida, 2003-07); Rod Cole (Georgia, 1987-91); Vernon Hatton (Kentucky, 1956-58); Collis Temple III (LSU, 1999-2003); Eric Laird (Ole Miss, 1982-85); Jerry Jenkins (Mississippi State, 1973-75); Steve Stipanovich (Missouri, 1979-83); Tre’ Kelley (South Carolina, 2003-07); Lang Wiseman (Tennessee, 1989-93); Butch Feher (Vanderbilt, 1973-76).
