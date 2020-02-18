Texas A&M swimmers Sam Siebenaller and Jake Gibbons were named to the Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Community Service Teams on Tuesday.
Siebenaller has been the women’s team’s student-athlete advisory committee representative since 2016. She has participated with Aggies Can, Aggies Move, the Big Event, Relay for Life and Helping Hands among other things.
Gibbons is the SEC student-athlete advisory committee chairman. He has participated in Aggies READ since 2016, visiting local elementary schools once a month; he also has been a part of the Aggies Can and inspires young diabetic athletes by attending conferences and uses his platform to raise awareness for the disease.
