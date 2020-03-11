Texas A&M’s third-ranked Valentin Vacherot was named the Southeastern Conference men’s tennis player of the week Wednesday. He also was named the ITA’s national player of the week.
Vacherot beat South Carolina’s 40th-ranked and defending national champion Paul Jubb 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-8 and Florida’s 10th-ranked Oliver Crawford 7-6 (0), 6-1 in a pair of team victories last week.
The 10th-ranked Aggies (12-3, 4-0) will continue Southeastern Conference play at Mississippi State (9-6, 1-2) at 3 p.m. Friday at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre in Starkville, Mississippi. A&M also will face No. 15 Ole Miss at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center in Oxford, Mississippi.
