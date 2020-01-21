Texas A&M senior captain Benjamin Walker was named the Southeastern Conference men’s swimmer of the week for the first time after a record-setting performance at LSU.
Walker won the 200-yard breaststroke in a pool-record 1 minute, 56.72 seconds, the 100 breaststroke (54.32) and the 400 individual medley (3:51.25) along with swimming a leg on the winning 200 medley relay team (1:27.97).
SEC Weekly Swimming & Diving Awards
Here are the Southeastern Conference’s swimming and diving awards announced Tuesday:
• Men’s swimmer of week: Benjamin Walker, Texas A&M
• Men’s diver of week: Anton Down-Jenkins, South Carolina
• Men’s freshman of week: Brooks Curry, LSU
• Women’s swimmer of week: Anna Hopkin, Arkansas
• Women’s diver of week: Aimee Wilson, LSU
• Women’s freshman of week: Katarina Milutinovich, LSU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.