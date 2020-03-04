LOS CABOS, Mexico — Texas A&M junior Walker Lee tied the course record at the Cabo del Sol Ocean Course with a 7-under 64 to win the individual title by one stroke at the Cabo Collegiate on Tuesday.
Lee finished at 8-under 205 to edge past Stanford’s Barclay Brown and Baylor’s Johnn Keefer for the victory. He also helped A&M move up six spots to finish second in the final team standings behind Arizona State, which won at 274 — 832. A&M followed at 278 — 840 with Vanderbilt in third (286 — 842).
A&M’s Jimmy Lee shot 73 to finish at 2-under 211 in a tie for 14th. Dan Erickson tied for 26th at 69 — 214 with Sam Bennett tying for 29th (72 — 215) and William Paysse tying for 42nd (76 — 218).
The Aggies will compete in the Lamkin San Diego Classic starting Monday at the San Diego Country Club in California.
