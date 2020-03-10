Texas A&M men’s basketball guard Wendell Mitchell received SEC co-player of the week honors after helping the Aggies to victories over Arkansas and Auburn.
In the Aggies’ 77-69 victory over Arkansas on Saturday, Mitchell scored 25 points and made a season-high eight field goals, including five 3-pointers. Mitchell also scored 14 points in a 78-75 road upset over No. 17 Auburn. The senior in two games averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
The Aggies will face Missouri at 6 p.m. Thursday in the second round of the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.
