Texas A&M junior safety Leon O’Neal has entered the transfer portal.
“I want to thank Texas A&M for everything,” O’Neal said on Twitter on Thursday. “Every game was one I’ll never forget. Win, lose or draw, The 12th Man never lost spirit. I want to thank my brothers for the love and support. Our bond will last forever. I have now placed myself in the transfer portal.”
O’Neal played in all 13 games last season with nine starts. He had 41 tackles to rank sixth on the team. He had 30 solo tackles, which ranked fourth. He also had an interception, three pass breakups, two quarterback pressures and three tackles for loss. As a freshman he played in all 13 games with one start, mostly seeing action on special teams with 14 tackles, eight of them solo. He had an interception and two pass breakups.
The 210-pounder capped his freshman season with a strong effort in the Gator Bowl victory over North Carolina State with a 25-yard interception return, four and a half tackles, one for a loss, and a pass breakup.
O’Neal, who was a U.S. Army All-American at Cypress Springs, initially backed off his pledge to A&M after the Aggies hired Jimbo Fisher, but the four-star recruit rejoined Fisher’s first class at A&M.
A&M returns sophomore Demani Richardson, who was the other starting safety, along with senior Keldrick Carper and redshirt freshman Brian Williams, who were listed as the backup safeties on the depth chart for the Houston Bowl against Oklahoma State. A&M’s top 10 incoming class also includes a pair of safeties in Antonio Johnson Jr. from East St. Louis, Illinois, and Jaylon Jones from Cibolo Steele.
O’Neal still has the option of returning. A&M tight end Glenn Beal did during his sophomore season after he had entered the transfer portal at season’s end but returned for the Houston Bowl.
