Texas A&M senior Valentin Vacherot claims there has never been much competition between himself and his cousin, former A&M All-American Arthur Rinderknech.
Rinderknech was three years older, which is an eternity when it comes to tennis development. The elder Frenchman recorded five All-American honors in his four years playing for the Aggie men’s tennis team, leaving little room for bragging from Vacherot.
But as Vacherot enters his final spring season at A&M, he has the opportunity to make his own mark on the program and advance farther in the NCAA singles tournament than his relative.
“I’m going to do it for myself, not him,” Vacherot said with a laugh.
If it weren’t for his cousin, the 6-foot-4 native Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, might never have heard of A&M.
Aggie head coach Steve Denton learned of Rinderknech and made a trip to France to visit him, ultimately getting him to sign with A&M. Denton, however, was unaware of the new Aggie’s cousin.
After some time in the program, Rinderknech mentioned Vacherot to Denton, which turned into another key addition from A&M’s French connection.
“I think, in college tennis, certain programs have an affinity to certain countries they do well in, and we’ve had some good French players over the past and had success with them,” Denton said. “It certainly is a place where some of them have come, and we’ve had two really good ones here recently in Arthur and Val.”
Vacherot already has topped his cousin by opening the spring season ranked third nationally in singles. Rinderknech was the last Aggie to begin the spring with a top five national ranking at No. 5 in 2016.
Vacherot earned the ranking by having one of the best fall seasons by an Aggie in recent history. He became the first A&M player to reach the semifinals in both the ITA All-American and the ITA Texas Regional in the same season. That’s coming off a 12-0 record in Southeastern Conference dual-match singles play last season. He was the first A&M tennis player to complete a perfect run through conference play since the Aggies joined the SEC.
Vacherot’s emergence came from adding a more mature mental approach to an aggressive playing style, Denton said. The growth brought an even higher level of swagger to the Frenchman, Vacherot said.
“Confidence in my game and myself,” he said was the key to his improvements.
Vacherot will be in a constant battle with juniors Carlos Aguilar and Hady Habib for A&M’s No. 1 nod, which Denton says is a good dilemma for him.
“This particular team, this year, we really kind of have three No. 1 players, which is a great luxury to have on a good team,” Denton said. “He’ll be in that mix, and we’ll probably rotate the guys around a bit just to kind of see.”
No matter which court Vacherot plays on, he said his focus is scoring points for A&M. It might even push him past the round of 16 in the NCAA singles tournament and give him at least one more bragging right over his cousin before he joins him in the professional ranks this summer.
“Teamwise, we have really high expectations,” Vacherot said. “If I do really great individually, the results are going to be here for the team, too. I put the team first, obviously, before my results personally.”
•
NOTES — A&M will compete in a pair of tournaments before opening the spring dual-match season. The Aggies will play in the Tucson Future on Monday-Jan. 19 in Tucson, Arizona, and the Sherwood Cup on Jan. 17-20 in Sherwood, California. A&M then will host a four-team regional in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend. Georgia Tech and Oregon will play at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Mitchell Tennis Center with A&M facing South Alabama at 1 p.m. The winners will play at 1 p.m. Jan. 26 for the right to attend the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Feb. 13-17 in Madison, Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.