Texas A&M topped off its 2020 football recruiting class by signing four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson of Lucedale, Mississippi, who spurned Alabama.
“The guys who put their hand in the dirt both ways they determine [who wins],” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “You’ve gotta have great skill, you gotta have corners, you gotta have linebackers, but those guys up front when they can be disruptive, they cause fumbles, they cause negative plays, they have sacks. Then you have to double team and it frees guys up.”
The 6-foot-2, 308-pound Jackson had 80 tackles, 34 of them for losses.
“McKinnley has a very unique skill set in that he’s big and physical,” Fisher said. “He’s a tremendous run player, very powerful, but he’s extremely athletic and can generate pass rush.”
A&M also signed four-star linebacker Edgerrin Cooper from Covington, Louisiana, and three-star running back Darvon Hubbard of Surprise, Arizona, a former Ohio State commitment.
Hubbard gives A&M needed depth at running back.
“We were on him for a long time and thought the world of him,” Fisher said. “Of course, you need depth there, but you take him no matter how many backs you got.”
Running back depth was a concern for A&M headed into the Texas Bowl with the only scholarship players being true freshman Isaiah Spiller and former quarterback Connor Blumrick. But the Aggies signed Fort Bend Marshall’s Devon Achane and Deondre Jackson of Stone Mountain, Georgia, in the early signing period and also received a commitment from Kilgore College’s Earnest Crownover.
Running back is now six strong because Fisher said wide receiver Ainias Smith, who had seven carries for 54 yards will remain at running back.
“We’re going to leave him back there and let him play,” Fisher said. “He is natural back there as the day is long and can run that football. He’s 192 pounds right now and will end up being a 195-196 pound guy. He can carry it, but he also can go out there and not just catch the ball as a back, but can run routes. There’s a big difference in that in how you can match him up and the things he can do.”
Smith’s skill set will allow A&M to do many things, Fisher said.
Jackson and Hubbard join the 22 players who signed in December that had A&M ranked sixth by 247sports.com and rivals.com.
Fisher's son, Trey, signed with Tennessee-Martin as a quarterback, which is the position Fisher played at Samford.
"It was good, it was a very good day for him," Fisher said. "He had some choices of schools. It was fun to be a dad and be on the other end of that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.