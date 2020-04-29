The Texas A&M soccer team has added Seton Hall transfer Jai Smith, the program announced Wednesday.
Smith played in 14 games with six starts as a freshman forward with Seton Hall last season. The native of Hayward, California, played two years with Lamorinda Soccer Club, one year with DeAnza Force ECNL and two years with Mountain View Los Altos.
