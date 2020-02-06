The Texas A&M soccer team will host Lamar at 4 p.m. Feb. 22 at Ellis Field to open its spring exhibition season.
The Aggies also will play at Baylor in Waco on Feb. 29 then host Houston Baptist (March 22), TCU (March 29) and LSU (April 5).
Admission is free to all spring matches.
