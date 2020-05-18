The Texas A&M soccer team posted its highest semester GPA in program history, earning a 3.604 GPA in the spring 2020 semester.
Twelve current and former players earned 4.0 GPAs during the semester: Kendall Bates, Kate Colvin, Macie Kolb, Jimena Lopez, Addie McCain, Alis Russell, Briana Alston, Grace Cory and Callyn Walton.
