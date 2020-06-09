The Texas A&M soccer team released its 2020 schedule Tuesday, a slate that opens with an exhibition against Stephen F. Austin on Aug. 7 at Ellis Field.
A&M will open the regular season at Ohio State on Aug. 20 and face Illinois on the road Aug. 23 before hosting Hawaii on Aug. 28 and Houston on Aug. 30.
A&M then will play at Oklahoma State (Sept. 4) and host games against BYU (Sept. 10) and TCU (Sept. 13) before opening Southeastern Conference play at Tennessee on Sept. 18.
A&M’s remaining schedule includes home games against Baylor (Sept. 20), LSU (Sept. 24), Mississippi State (Sept. 27), Auburn (Oct. 11), South Carolina (Oct. 16) and Florida (Oct. 29). The Aggies’ other road games include at Ole Miss (Oct. 2), Arkansas (Oct. 8), Alabama (Oct. 22) and Georgia (Oct. 25).
The SEC tournament is set for Nov. 1-8 at Orange Beach, Alabama.
