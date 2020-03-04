The Texas A&M soccer team signed Sawyer Dumond, a defender from Thousand Oaks, California, earlier this week. Dumond has played for Real So Cal’s under-18/19 and under-16/17 teams. She also played for the Westlake High School varsity team in 2017-18 in Westlake Village, California.
A&M will host Houston Baptist for a spring exhibition match at 2 p.m. March 22 at Ellis Field.
