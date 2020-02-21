The Texas A&M soccer team will host Lamar at 4 p.m. Saturday at Ellis Field in the Aggies’ first match of the spring exhibition season. Admission is free, while free parking will be limited with other events being held on campus Saturday.
Texas A&M soccer team to open spring season Saturday
- Eagle Staff Report
