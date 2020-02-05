The Texas A&M softball team will play 10 regular-season games on the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40) this season.
A&M’s home games against Kentucky (March 8-9), Arkansas (April 4-5) and South Carolina (April 18) and road games at Missouri (March 27-28) and at Mississippi State (May 1-3) will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
The Aggies will open the regular season with a doubleheader against Texas-Arlington at 3 p.m. Friday at Davis Diamond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.