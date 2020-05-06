The Texas A&M softball team has added Boise State pitcher Kelsey Broadus, who was the Mountain West Conference’s pitcher of the year as a sophomore in 2018.
“I’m moving to College Station!!” Broadus tweeted Wednesday. “I’ve decided to finish my softball career & academic career as a Texas A&M Aggie. Can’t wait to compete in the SEC!! Gig em!!”
The left-hander was 40-16 in four years at Boise State with a 2.75 ERA. She struck out 362 with 197 walks in 349 1/3 innings. She was 6-1 last season with a 2.75 ERA.
