LEXINGTON, Ky. — Texas A&M pitcher Kayla Poynter stymied Kentucky’s powerful bats, and she was supported by three home runs in the Aggies’ 6-3 victory Sunday to even their Southeastern Conference opening softball series.
A&M (16-8, 1-1) scored two runs in the first inning and never trailed the 10th-ranked Wildcats (18-4, 1-1), who average nine runs per game, tops in the nation.
Poynter (6-2) allowed only five hits, striking out two and walking four. Only one of the runs the junior right-hander allowed was earned.
“She did have some walks, and she did get behind in the count several times,” A&M coach Jo Evans said on the KAGC postgame show. “But she managed to get her way back. She didn’t get tired at all. She just got better as the game went on.”
A&M’s offense gave her enough support.
Sophomores Morgan Smith and Haley Lee hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth to extend the lead to 5-1. Lee’s blast cleared the high protective screen beyond the left-field fence and hit an SUV.
“It was a monster shot,” Evans said. “I heard it hit something, I had no idea what was even out there, that far.”
Lee added another solo shot in the sixth into the protective screen, giving the Aggies a pickup after freshman pinch-runner Star Ferguson was called out for leaving first early.
“[Lee] is getting so much better,” Evans said. “She’s going to be a dangerous hitter for a long time to come.”
Lee, who also hit a home run Saturday, has five for the season after having only two last year. Lee put A&M on the scoreboard in the first with an RBI single to score sophomore Makinzy Herzog, who had doubled. Junior Dani Elder, who hit a grand slam Saturday, added an RBI single.
A&M’s other run came in the third. Junior Ashlynn Walls singled home senior Kelbi Fortenberry, who had doubled.
Fortenberry was 2 for 4, giving her a six-game hitting streak during which she has raised her batting average 60 points to .291.
“Kelbi Fortenberry in the last week has really turned her game on,” Evans said.
A&M’s top three hitters had hits, but so did two of the last three hitters.
“We’re hitting through the lineup, which is huge for us,” Evans said. “I’m just really pleased to see that everybody’s getting quality [at-bats].”
A&M rolled to an 8-1 lead Saturday, but Wildcats rallied for an 11-9 victory. Poynter didn’t allow that to happen again.
“She was just in a really good tempo, and the way she’s throwing out there has been fun to see,” Evans said. “I thought her presence on the mound was great.”
Kentucky scored a run in the second, taking advantage of a leadoff walk when sophomore Kayla Kowalik, who is from New Braunfels and leads the nation in triples, got her eighth of the season.
Kentucky didn’t get another hit until senior Bailey Vick’s infield single with one out in the fifth. But freshman Rylea Smith lined out to center fielder Fortenberry, who turned it into a double play because Vick was running on the pitch.
Kentucky, playing only its second home game of the season, took advantage of an error by freshman shortstop Amaya Montano in the sixth by getting a two-out, two-run homer from Gabi Deters.
Kentucky No. 9 hitter sophomore Tatum Spangler walked to open the seventh, but Poynter retired the next three batters on grounders to give A&M its second victory over a Top 10 team this season and a significant league victory. A&M finished last in the SEC last year at 6-18, losing its first five on the road.
“Our kids earned this,” Evans said. “We deserve to win this game. We earned it, nobody gave it to us. And our kids really fought hard after last night’s disappointing loss.”
A&M knocked out Kentucky’s starting pitcher in the third inning for the second straight game. Junior right-hander Grace Baalman (3-2) lasted only 2 2/3 innings, which was one out more than sophomore right-hander Meghan Schorman threw Saturday.
The final game of the series will be at 6 p.m. Monday.
