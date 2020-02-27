The Texas A&M softball team is young, but it’s time to grow up.
The Aggies, who typically start six underclassmen, have this weekend to iron out things in their own tournament before opening Southeastern Conference play next weekend at 12th-ranked Kentucky.
The Aggies (12-6) have had a roller-coaster ride in nonconference play. They had a strong showing at the Mary Nutter Classic last weekend, beating fifth-ranked Arizona 7-6 and losing to third-ranked Oklahoma 2-1 in the final inning. But Texas-San Antonio snapped a 17-game losing streak against the Aggies by taking two of three games during the Aggie Classic to open the season, and on Wednesday, Sam Houston State snapped a 53-game losing streak to A&M with a 6-3 victory in the second game of a doubleheader. A&M had to rally for a 4-3 victory in the opener in an ugly day of play. The Aggies had five errors that led to six unearned runs. It was limited to 11 hits, going 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position against a pitching staff that came in with a 5.99 ERA, allowing more than a hit an inning and almost a walk an inning.
SHSU (7-10), picked to finish second in the Southland Conference behind Stephen F. Austin, had been outscored 32-4 by fourth-ranked LSU over just 10 innings last weekend.
“You can only be young so long,” A&M coach Jo Evans said she told her team after the SHSU doubleheader. “You get some experience and you play the game. You compete against really good teams, then you no longer get to play that card, and I feel like we should turn that page.”
The Aggies will get a chance to do just that this weekend at their Reveille Classic. A&M will play Southeastern Louisiana (12-3) at 5:15 p.m. Friday and at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, then face former fellow Big 12 Conference foe Kansas (6-9) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and again at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
“I want to see us be more tough-minded in the way we play the game,” Evans said. “I want to see us defensively more sound. You have to be able to hang your hat on defense, and we’re not taking care of the ball. That’s the one part of the game that’s easier to control than just about anything else, so we have to be able to do that. I expect us to be a whole lot better coming into this weekend.”
A&M has committed 25 errors that have led to 20 unearned runs this season.
