LEXINGTON, Ky. — Texas A&M’s Dani Elder hit a grand slam and Haley Lee added a solo home run, but it wasn’t enough as the Kentucky Wildcats rallied for an 11-9 victory in a Southeastern Conference softball opener for both teams Saturday.
Elder’s lined shot over the left-field fence capped a six-run third inning that gave A&M (15-8, 0-1) an 8-1 lead.
The 10th-ranked Wildcats (18-3, 1-0) started their comeback with a three-run homer by senior Alex Martens in the bottom of the third. Martens added another three-run shot in the fourth to pull Kentucky within 9-7. The Wildcats, who lead the nation in scoring averaging 8.9 runs per game, then grabbed the lead with a four-run sixth.
A&M had a chance to tie or take the lead in the seventh. Ashlynn Walls reached on an error and fellow junior Elder singled with both runners moving up on freshman Kyndall Murray’s sacrifice bunt. Sophomore Makinzy Herzog, A&M’s leading hitter, grounded out. Sophomore Morgan Smith walked to load the bases, but sophomore Lee hit into a fielder’s choice.
A&M had 11 hits with Lee and Elder each collecting two along with senior Kelbi Fortenberry, who drove in two runs. Eight different Aggies had hits.
“I can’t ask more from our offense,” A&M coach Jo Evans said on the KAGC postgame show. “You score nine runs, you expect to win. So we’ve got to make sure we pitch big and play big defense, so we can give ourselves a shot.”
A&M, which didn’t have an error in its three previous games, had three along with a base running mistake. In the top of the sixth, freshman pinch-runner Star Ferguson was thrown out trying to steal third on ball four to Lee.
Kentucky’s leadoff batter reached in every inning, three of them via walks and one by a hit batsman. Those three walks led to three runs, and the Wildcats converted another walk and hit batsman into runs in the sixth inning.
“We can’t have that,” Evans said. “You’ve got to be able to go out and attack. Those things always come back to haunt you.”
A&M, which started SEC play 1-7 last year en route to a last-place finish, had a great start Saturday with five singles in the first inning. Herzog, Smith and Lee all singled for a 1-0 lead. After senior Payton McBride struck out, freshman Jourdyn Campbell and Fortenberry followed with singles.
A&M took advantage of a walk and throwing error by Kentucky shortstop Lauren Johnson in the third. Fortenberry’s RBI single knocked Kentucky starting pitcher Meghan Schorman from the game. Walls greeted senior reliever Autumn Humes with a single to load the bases. Elder, who has been getting more playing time at third base, fouled off several two-strike pitches before hitting her first homer of the season.
“The kid’s playing really well, and she’s doing some good things on defense for us, too,” Evans said. “I’m really happy for her.”
Lee hit a no-doubt homer in the fourth for a 9-4 lead. It was her third homer of the season, one more than all of last year.
“We got ourselves a sizeable lead, and you’ve got to be able to hang onto that,” Evans said.
Kentucky had 10 hits including one in every inning but the second in its season home opener.
“The thing Kentucky did well today was that they answered back every time we scored,” Evans said.
The Aggies left the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, but the Wildcats cashed in their opportunity in the bottom of the frame.
Kentucky loaded the bases on a single, walk and hit batter. Johnson’s bloop single cut A&M’s lead to 9-8. Humes won her own game by singling to center to give the Wildcats a 10-9 lead, chasing A&M starting pitcher Kendall Potts on her 132nd pitch. A fielding error by shortstop Campbell reloaded the bases, setting up a sacrifice fly by Miranda Stoddard.
Potts (5-4) allowed 10 hits in a gutsy effort with all but one of the runs earned. She struck out four and walked five.
Humes (4-0) pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and three runs. She struck out three and walked four. Schorman was tagged for six hits and six runs in 2 1/3 innings, but only three runs were earned. She struck out two and walked two.
Game 2 of the three-game series will be at 6 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.