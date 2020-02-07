Florida State transfer Makinzy Herzog was as good as advertised, but Texas A&M’s inability to catch the softball put a damper on opening day at Davis Diamond on Friday.
Herzog allowed only four hits in pitching the Aggies to a 2-0 victory over the Texas-Arlington Mavericks in the afternoon opener of the Aggie Classic. She also hit a solo home run in the nightcap, but it wasn’t enough as the Mavericks rolled to a 7-2 landmark victory with the help of five unearned runs.
In the second game, the Mavs had 10 hits and two walks, both of which led to runs, but it was two muffed catches by the Aggies that gave UTA a 4-0 lead in the second inning. The Mavs loaded the bases with one out when junior third baseman Ashlynn Walls couldn’t catch a throw from freshman shortstop Jourdyn Campbell. No. 9 hitter Reagan Hukill, whom A&M thought had struck out on the previous pitch, grounded a ball that ricocheted off the glove of pitcher Kendall Potts to where the second baseman had been. That scored two runs, leaving runners on second and third.
Walls made a nice play to retire leadoff hitter Whitney Walton for the second out and fielded a routine grounder off the bat of Kimber Cortemelia that should have been the third out, but senior first baseman Payton McBride dropped the throw, allowing two runs to score.
“Routine plays, I mean, simple catch-and-throw plays,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “So obviously, we’ve got to tighten that up. We’ve got to shore up our defense. I think we showed a lack of maturity there. The game kind of sped up on us. Those are plays you’ve got to make 10 out of 10 times.”
A&M sophomore Meagan Smith, who hit a two-run home run in the opener, hit a mammoth solo homer in the bottom of the second inning. She went just 0 for 3 last season.
UTA answered with two runs in the third on back-to-back, two-out singles by Avery Grimes and Hukill. UTA’s Melanie Mendoza, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, beat a strong throw home, and when A&M sophomore catcher Haley Lee couldn’t corral the throw, Grimes scored UTA’s fifth unearned run en route to its first victory over the Aggies in 26 years.
UTA, which was retired in order only once in 14 innings Friday, added its final run in the fourth on KJ Murphy’s two-out single that scored Cortemelia, who reached on a bunt and was sacrificed to second.
UTA had plenty of traffic in the opener as Herzog hit four batters and walked two, but the Mavericks were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.
“I thought she was a little bit tight initially,” Evans said. “I was really pleased to see her work through that. She made big pitches when she needed to, and our defense made the routine plays that they needed to make.”
The sophomore right-hander struck out five as UTA stranded nine runners, including leaving the bases loaded in the third.
“She is the kind of competitor that can get herself out of [trouble],” Evans said.
Herzog went 10-2 at Florida State with a 1.56 ERA in 71 2/3 innings last season. She walked 25 and hit only five. Evans attributed Herzog’s high number of hit batters to adrenalin in her Aggie debut.
It took five innings until A&M’s offense had an adrenalin rush. UTA left-hander JoJo Valencia had a no-hitter through 4 2/3 innings, locating pitches well and mixing in a change-up at 38-40 mph.
But Campbell hit a high 0-2 change-up into right-center field for a double and Smith followed with a home run over the right-field fence, taking advantage of a cross breeze.
“I just wanted to be on time with her pitching. It wasn’t as fast as I wanted it to be,” said Smith, adding that she didn’t think she’d hit it out of the park. “I just adjusted and tried to hit it the other way. I knew it was going to land. I just didn’t know it was going to land over the fence, so that was a nice surprise.”
A&M had hit only two balls to the outfield until Campbell went the other way with the change-up.
“We didn’t hit great in that game, but we got exactly what we needed,” Evans said. “I thought [Campbell] had a nice at-bat, a double with two outs. That kind of gave us a little bit of momentum.”
Smith had struck out in four pitches in her first at-bat.
“When you get those change-ups and you can go [opposite field]?” Evans said. “You know that she’s sitting on it. I was really happy for her. It was a big hit.”
A&M had the two homers in the nightcap, but was only 6 for 43 (.140) for the day. A&M was 28-27 last year because all three phases at times struggled, including hitting as it batted only .273, including .225 in Southeastern Conference play.
“I’m not worried about our hitters,” Evans said. “I know we’ll get there. We talked in the offseason about our production and power numbers. And you saw that tonight.”
A&M, which had only 32 homers last season, had five extra base hits Friday.
“We didn’t do a good job setting the table,” Evans said.
A&M had one single and five walks in 13 innings. The Aggies also didn’t get any free bases from UTA which didn’t have an error, wild pitch or hit a batter.
The veteran Mavericks, picked to finish third in the Sun Belt, started seven seniors and two juniors in the opener. Their poise showed as the Mavericks ended a 17-game losing streak against the Aggies, beating them for the first time since April 13, 1994. UTA had lost five one-run games during that time, including a trio of 1-0 games including last year at Davis Diamond. UTA had scored only 14 runs in the losing streak.
UTA junior right-hander Randi Phillips, the hard-luck loser in last year’s 1-0 loss to A&M, was the winning pitcher though sophomore reliever Allie Gardiner was more effective. Gardiner allowed only one hit in 3 2/3 innings as right-hander struck out four and walked two.
NOTES — A&M will play Abilene Christian at noon Saturday followed by UTA. ... Herzog batted .316 at FSU last season with only three home runs and 26 RBIs in 152 at-bats.
