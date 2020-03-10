LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky hit a pair of grand slams, but the 10th-ranked Wildcats needed to escape a bases-loaded situation to claim a 9-8 victory over Texas A&M on Monday night to cap an entertaining Southeastern Conference opening softball series.
Kentucky sophomore reliever Meghan Schorman retired A&M’s Kyndall Murray on a full-count pitch, forcing a fly out to give the Wildcats (19-4, 2-1) the series rubber game. An inning earlier, Murray had hit a grand slam as the Aggies (16-9, 1-2) battled back from a 9-1 deficit.
A&M, held to only two hits through four innings, avoided the game ending via the run-rule in the fifth inning by scoring without a hit. Sophomore pinch-hitter Meagan Smith reached on a fielding error by junior first baseman Mallory Peyton, and freshman pinch-hitter Shaylee Ackerman walked on a full-count pitch. Senior Kelly Martinez hit into a fielder’s choice leaving runners on the corners, and sophomore Morgan Smith also grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring junior pinch-runner Ashlynn Walls.
“In that fifth inning, I’m thinking let’s scramble here,” A&M coach Jo Evans said on the KAGC radio postgame show. “If we can scramble and at least score a run, then we have two more innings to try to make something happen. And the fifth inning was huge to be able to get that one run.”
The rally mushroomed in the sixth as A&M took advantage of a two-out throwing error by freshman third baseman Gabi Deters to score four more runs. Freshman Jourdyn Campbell followed with a double and Walls walked on a full-count pitch. The left-handed hitting Murray lined a shot just over the left-field fence.
“You get your first collegiate hit and how about a grand slam?” Evans said. “She hadn’t had a hit, but she’s had quality [at bats]. You saw a kid who didn’t feel sorry for herself. She actually was striking the ball really well and coming up just huge in that situation. I’m really proud of Kyndall Murray.”
Kentucky pulled senior starting pitcher Autumn Humes for freshman Miranda Stoddard, who retired the first batter she faced but couldn’t close the game.
Morgan Smith opened the seventh with a walk and sophomore Haley Lee doubled. Seniors Payton McBride and Kelbi Fortenberry both grounded out, but junior Dani Elder bounced a two-run single into left field. Campbell smashed a single up the middle, chasing Stoddard. Walls lined Schorman’s second pitch into left field for a single to load the bases. Murray fell behind 0-2 but battled back for a full count before flying out to left field.
“We got ourselves down in the first two innings, they hit a couple of bombs, but I just really love the way our kids fought,” Evans said. “That was the message the whole game. I don’t care what the score is right now, we’re going to show character and we’re going to show fight. There’s no way we’re backing down right now. I’m proud of our kids because they didn’t quit.”
Kentucky, which came into the series leading the nation by averaging 8.9 runs per game, got a grand slam from Humes in the first inning and one by Peyton in the second, her nation-leading 11th homer. A&M senior starting pitcher Kendall Potts (5-5) walked two batters in the first inning that scored and she walked another batter in the second who scored along with a hit batsman.
Potts, who was the loser in Saturday’s 11-9 loss, gave up nine runs, but only five of them were earned because of an error in the first inning by first baseman McBride. Potts walked four and struck out one.
A&M was able to make a game of it because sophomore Hannah Mayo allowed only one hit in 1 2/3 innings in relief of Potts and Ashley Daugherty gave up one hit in two innings. The freshman right-hander hit two batters in the fourth inning, but stranded both of them.
“When Ashley Daugherty got out there, you could tell she was nervous,” Evans said. “I was very proud of her settling in. The kid has really good stuff. The kid is going to help us win a lot of ballgames in her career. It was really important she could settle down and get us some big outs because she got us through some big situations.”
Deters led off the bottom of the fifth with a triple that just missed leaving the park. Daugherty bounced back for two groundouts and a strikeout to extend the game. Left-handed reliever McBride, who had been struggling, pitched a scoreless sixth for her second straight solid outing.
Elder, who had a grand slam in the opener, had a solo shot in the second. She had two hits as did Campbell as A&M outhit Kentucky 8-7. Humes had two hits and allowed only four hits in 5 2/3 innings. She walked four and struck out two. She allowed six runs, but only one was earned as Kentucky had two errors.
NOTES — A&M will play Texas State at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Davis Diamond. … A&M sophomore Makinzy Herzog had a 13-game hitting streak snapped. Fortenberry extended her hitting streak to seven. … Kentucky’s Alex Martens extended her hitting streak to 19 games, but Bailey Vick had her 15-game streak snapped.
