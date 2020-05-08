The Texas A&M softball team has added Boise State transfer Kelsey Broadus, the school announced Friday.
Broadus is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. The left-handed pitcher went 40-16 with a 2.75 ERA over four seasons at Boise State. She struck out 362 over 349 1/3 innings with 25 complete games and 10 shutouts. She went 6-1 with a 2.35 ERA this season before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.