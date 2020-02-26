It was a cold, bitter night for the Texas A&M softball team at Davis Diamond on Wednesday, and it had nothing to do with the falling temperatures and north wind.
Sam Houston State had 12 hits and scored a trio of unearned runs to grab a 6-3 victory in earning a split of a doubleheader — but more importantly ending a 53-game losing streak to the Aggies. SHSU’s last victory over A&M was 7-1 in 1995 in Huntsville. Nine of A&M’s victories in the series have been by one run, including 4-3 in the opener.
A&M (12-6) looked like it might keep its hex over SHSU after taking a 3-2 lead in the third inning of the nightcap. The Aggies scored the go-ahead run on three walks and a throwing error by Bearkat shortstop Tiffany Thompson, but A&M gave that run back and much more.
SHSU freshman Emily Telg walked to open the fourth and moved to second on a groundout. Telg scored on a single by Megan McDonald, who moved up on the throw home, which became huge when Tiffany Thompson singled on the next pitch to score McDonald for a 4-3 lead.
The Bearkats (7-10) padded their lead with two runs in the fifth, taking advantage of two errors. SHSU’s Kyndal Kutac and Sheridan Fisher hit back-to-back, one-out singles. A&M relief pitcher Ashley Daugherty induced a popup by Telg, but the freshman right-hander uncorked a wild pitch to move the runners into scoring position then walked Hunter Ervin. On ball four to Ervin, A&M sophomore catcher Haley Lee threw the ball into left field on a pickoff attempt, allowing Kutac to score for a 5-3 lead. Pinch-hitter Madilyn Weatherly then hit a weak grounder along the first-base line that Aggie first baseman Payton McBride whiffed on picking up, allowing Weatherly to reach as Fisher scored.
A&M loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth on two walks and a hit batsman by freshman right-handed pitcher Annie Bailey. But A&M senior Kelbi Fortenberry popped up, and Bailey started a double play by flagging down a high, sharp grounder hit by sophomore Meagan Smith. The relay throw by catcher Ervin barely missed Smith as first baseman Telg seemed to see and catch the ball at the last instant.
A&M loaded the bases again in the sixth on two walks sandwiched by sophomore Morgan Smith’s single, but McBride grounded out to end the inning.
Bailey pitched around a two-out single by Meagan Smith in the seventh to earn her first collegiate victory. She came in 0-2 with a 7.30 ERA in 23 innings but was the center of the celebration afterward as A&M squandered 11 walks and two hit batters with just four hits. The Aggies were 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position, stranding 12.
“We certainly had our opportunities, but defensively we made three errors,”A&M head coach Jo Evans said. “We had three unearned runs. We didn’t really pitch great. There wasn’t any facet of our game that we really did well. We essentially shot ourselves in the foot.”
A&M was coming off a good weekend in California. A&M went 3-2, highlighted by rallying to beat fifth-ranked Arizona 7-6 and pushing third-ranked Oklahoma, which walked off a 2-1 victory. But A&M had 14 trying innings Wednesday.
“It’s disappointing not to build on what we did in California,” Evans said.
A&M spotted SHSU a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning of the first game as sophomore left fielder Makinzy Herzog dropped a two-out liner. The Aggies took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the inning as Herzog and Morgan Smith singled, leading to the first run. Freshman Jourdyn Campbell hit an impressive two-run homer considering the weather. Campbell, though, had an error at shortstop in the seventh that allowed the Bearkats to tie the game. That cost junior right-hander Kayla Poynter, who allowed no earned runs over 6 1/3 innings.
A&M was able to win it in the bottom of the seventh playing small ball. Fortenberry singled, stole second then advanced and scored on two grounders.
The Aggies, though, weren’t able to build on their third straight one-run victory over SHSU.
“We didn’t compete,” Evans said. “What I care most about our ballclub is competing, especially when you are young or inexperienced. What matters most is competing, and I thought we competed very poorly today.”
McDonald, Thompson, Kutac and Sheridan Fisher each had two hits in the second game as the Bearkats bounced back from a 20-4 loss to LSU. SHSU’s other loss at the LSU tournament was 12-0 to the host Tigers, with both games lasting five innings.
Herzog continued to be a bright spot for A&M with three hits on the day.
