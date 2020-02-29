The Texas A&M softball team wants to turn the corner this weekend, but the Aggies took a big step backward Friday at Davis Diamond.
Southeastern Louisiana got a combined six-hitter from right-handers Alley McDonald and MC Comeaux as the Lady Lions grabbed an 8-0, six-inning victory over the Aggies to conclude the first day of the Reveille Classic.
A&M (12-7) fell behind by walking the leadoff batter which led to a run. The Aggies had scoring chances for five straight innings, but went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position with a runner getting thrown out at home on the lone clutch hit. Southeastern Louisiana (13-4) put the game away with back-to-back three-run innings, getting a few clutch hits but A&M contributed with four walks, a hit batter and two errors.
A&M took a big step forward last week by beating fifth-ranked Arizona 7-6 and getting nipped 2-1 by third-ranked Oklahoma, but the Aggies have struggled this week against Southland Conference teams. A&M split a poorly played doubleheader against Sam Houston State on Wednesday, having a 53-game winning streak against the Bearkats snapped in the nightcap, and Friday the Lady Lions beat A&M for the first time in six games.
“My message [to the team was] we need to do a better job of keeping our composure,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I reminded them a week ago today, we upset the No. 5 team in the country and we did that by being resilient. We were down in that game, too [5-0] and we just fought back and really believed we could win. There shouldn’t be a difference whether it’s Arizona or whether it’s Southeastern Louisiana. So, we need to do a much better job with our composure and what’s happening in the moment in the game.”
A&M was in position to tie Southeastern Louisiana in the first inning with sophomore Haley Lee’s single to center field, but fellow sophomore Makinzy Herzog who was at second hesitated slightly to make sure the ball cleared the infield. That allowed center fielder Cameron Goodman to throw out Herzog with catcher Madisen Blackford making a nice sweep tag.
A&M wasted a leadoff double by senior Payton McBride in the second and a one-out double by Morgan Smith in the third. McBride opened the third with a walk and senior Kelbi Fortenberry followed with a double when Goodman couldn’t make a diving catch. Senior McDonald was lifted for freshman Comeaux who retired three straight batters. Herzog and Smith had back-to-back singles to start the fifth, but Lee struck out and freshman Jourdyn Campbell hit into a double play.
“I feel like offensively, we pressed a little bit,” Evans said. “We had so many opportunities, early on, I think we had 12 opportunities with runners in scoring position. That’s a lot, and that can really turn the tide in a game and give your defense a lot more confidence and give your pitcher a lot more confidence. We did a great job of setting the table, but we really didn’t do a good job on scoring runs.”
One two of Southeastern Louisiana’s even hits were for extra base hits, but they accounted for four runs.
The Lady Lions loaded the bases in the fifth on two walks sandwiched around an infield hit. Junior Ella Manza, who had a two-out RBI single in the first, hit a fly ball to center that kept carrying, bouncing off the fence to clear the bases against sophomore relief pitcher Hannah Mayo. A&M starting pitcher Kayla Poynter (4-2) gave up back-to-back singles in the first but settled down to retire nine straight batters with the Lions hitting one ball out of the infield only once. But with two outs in the fourth, senior Ali McCoy sharply singled up the middle and scored on junior Kelci Bodin’s triple.
“I think we executed the offense to near perfection,” Southeastern Louisiana coach Rick Fremin said. “We had some timely hitting, some situational-type hitting with the short game, putting a little pressure on them with our speed. It was just a total team effort.
McDonald (4-0) and Comeaux weren’t overpowering, combining to strike out but three, but they also walked only three.
The Lady Lions, despite all the traffic by the Aggies, didn’t have an error. Goodman made a running catch of a liner by Lee in the third to keep A&M from scoring and sophomore third baseman Karlee Kraft in the fourth fielded a grounder and tagged out McBride who went off the bag too far.
“I thought no errors was really key,” Fremin said. “And Comeaux didn’t have any walks late in the game.”
Southeastern Louisiana, picked fifth in the Southland behind Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston State, McNeese State and Nicholls State, lost Friday’s opener 6-5 to Kansas which scored four in the first. Southeastern Louisiana battled back to score in the seventh and had a runner in scoring position for the last two hitters.
“We’re a mid-major and we’re trying to hang with these power schools,” Fremin said. “We’ve got a young group and I’m just pleased with our character and how we’re approaching the game and to especially grab the win after a loss.
•
NOTES — A&M will play Southeastern Louisiana at 1:15 p.m. Saturday followed by a game against Kansas. ... Kansas’ Gayre Shelby hit a pair of solo homers to give the sophomore from D’Hanis seven for the season. Sam Dellinger added a two-run shot, her second, in the first. ... Former A&M All-American Jennifer McFalls is in her second season as head coach at KU with her hitting coach former Aggie assistant Rich Wieligman (2003-06).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.