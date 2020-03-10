The Texas A&M softball team will play Texas State at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Davis Diamond.
A&M (15-8, 1-2 SEC), coming off an opening Southeastern Conference series at Kentucky, will host Tennessee this weekend. Texas State (15-8, 2-1 Sun Belt), which opened Sun Belt Conference play at Georgia State last weekend, will host Coastal Carolina this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.