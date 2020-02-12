The Texas A&M softball team will host McNeese State at 6 p.m. Thursday at Davis Diamond.
A&M went 3-2 in the Aggie Classic last week to open the season. McNeese also held a home tournament to open the season, going 4-1 at the Cowgirl Classic in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The game will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM).
The Aggies also will host the A&M Invitational on Friday through Sunday. They will play Lamar at 3 p.m. and St. John’s at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Lamar at 12:15 p.m. and Binghamton at 3 p.m. Saturday and St. John’s at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.