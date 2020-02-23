CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — Makinzy Herzog went 4 for 4 with a two-run home run and a triple to lead the Texas A&M softball team past UC Davis 9-5 to close out play at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
Herzog had three RBIs, while junior Ashlynn Walls had two doubles and two RBIs.
Junior right-hander Kayla Poynter (4-1) earned the win in the circle, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts over five innings.
Herzog finished the five tournament games with 10 hits, including two homers, two triples and a double while hitting .588. Morgan Smith hit .500 with six RBIs in the tournament.
A&M (11-5) will host a doubleheader against Sam Houston State at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Davis Diamond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.