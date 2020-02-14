Less than 24 hours after a disheartening 1-0 loss to McNeese State, the Texas A&M softball team turned the tables by taking advantage of the opposition’s shortcomings to sweep a doubleheader Friday afternoon at Davis Diamond.
Sophomore pitcher Makinzy Herzog allowed only three hits and was one of four Aggies to have multiple hits in an 8-0 victory over the Lamar Cardinals. Senior Kendall Potts followed with a four-hitter in a 4-0 victory over the St. John’s Red Storm to end the first day of the A&M Invitational.
A&M (5-3), which had only two hits in Thursday night’s loss, needed only eight pitches to have that many Friday.
“Our kids, we challenged them and said let’s be aggressive, let’s get after it,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “If we’re going to swing the bat, we’re going to swing hard and we’re going to get some quality at-bats.”
A&M set the tone by scoring six runs in the first inning against Lamar on four hits, the key blow a two-run double by Kayla Garcia. The Aggies scored only six more runs the rest of the day but remained aggressive and struck out only once in 48 at-bats. They also put the ball in play on the first pitch 11 times, including a two-run homer by sophomore catcher Haley Lee in the bottom of the third against St. John’s for that game’s first runs.
Lee, who came in batting .250 with only two RBIs, had three hits in five at-bats Friday and one of her outs was a line drive right at the left fielder.
“I really wanted to slow the game down mentally and just see the pitch out of the hand and not just kind of rush to take a swing,” Lee said. “I was really focusing on what I was looking for.”
A&M, which came in hitting .235 with nine homers, had 11 hits against Lamar and six more against St. John’s with six players collecting at least two hits.
“Everybody did their job. Everybody contributed,” Lee said. “We all saw the ball really well. I just think as a team one thing leads to another, so if we are all working in sync, good things are going to happen for us.”
That was certainly the case in the circle.
Herzog (2-0), a Florida State transfer, struck out five and walked one.
Fellow right-hander Potts (1-1) was even sharper, striking out nine with no walks.
“She is definitely a lot more confident in what she is throwing and how she is throwing her pitches,” Lee said.
Evans said she liked the way both pitchers attacked the strike zone. Potts, who had some control problems last season, threw 102 pitches, 65 for strikes. Herzog threw 70 pitches, 46 for strikes.
“They got ahead in counts. They weren’t nibbling around the plate,” Evans said.
A&M’s challenge will be building on Friday’s success. Last week in the Aggie Classic the Aggies split games on both Friday and Saturday, then needed an eight-run rally to beat Abilene Christian 10-6 in the final game.
“We talk about consistency,” Evans said. “The only way we get to have some consistency with this is to come back and still bring that same level of energy and that same aggressive style of play.”
A&M did have the luxury Friday of playing two struggling teams.
Lamar, which finished seventh in the Southland Conference last season and was picked by the coaches to finish eighth this year, grabbed a 1-0 victory over Binghamton before playing A&M. Lamar (2-5) came into the tournament batting .149 with an ERA of 7.00.
St. John’s, which won the Big East last season and is picked to finish third this year, came in 0-5 batting .226 with an ERA of 8.31. The Red Storm opened the A&M Invitational with a 6-1 victory over Binghamton, which was opening its season. Binghamton finished sixth last season in the seven-team America East Conference and is picked by the coaches to finish fourth this year.
A&M, which got beat with an unearned run against McNeese State, took advantage of a Lamar error in the first inning and scored five unearned runs. A&M also scored two unearned runs against St. John’s.
A&M didn’t make an error Friday until the last inning, but the youthful team had a couple hiccups. Freshman shortstop Jourdyn Campbell bobbled a grounder in the first inning against Lamar, still managing to get the lead runner at third to avoid a one-out, bases-loaded situation.
St. John’s leadoff batter in the seventh, Peyton Cody, reached on an error by Campbell. Cody reached second when a pickoff throw from Lee got by first baseman Payton McBride. St. John’s Gabriella Conca followed by hitting a grounder to McBride, who short-hopped a throw to third base in an attempt to retire Cody, who thought the ball had skipped by to the fence and headed home. But the ball was at the feet of Ashlynn Walls, who picked it up and tagged out Cody to keep the shutout intact.
•
NOTES — A&M pitchers haven’t allowed a run in 14 2/3 innings. ... A&M will play Lamar at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the second day of the A&M Invitational followed by Binghamton at 3 p.m. ... Lamar freshman Olivia Taylor, who played at A&M Consolidated, pinch hit and lined out to first base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.