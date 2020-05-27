Texas A&M sophomore outfielder Madi Jatzlau was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team on Wednesday.
Jatzlau attended the Aggies for Haiti missions trip in December of 2018 and 2019. She has volunteered with Aggies BUILD, a student organization on campus that builds mobile medical units. She is also a member of Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and helped with Aggies CAN, which is SAAC’s canned food drive in the fall semester. She volunteered in REVved Up to Read, reading to second grade students in local elementary schools.
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
