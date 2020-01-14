Texas A&M sophomore running back Cordarrian Richardson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247Sports.com.
Richardson, who transferred to A&M from Central Florida, rushed for 232 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries this season. He had six carries for 130 yards and a touchdown in a 30-6 victory over South Carolina when the Aggies used a two-back set with Richardson joining true freshman Isaiah Spiller. He also had his lone reception of the season against South Carolina for 17 yards.
But Richardson didn’t touch the ball in the next two games against Georgia and LSU, then missed the Texas Bowl.
“He’s not here,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said at the time, adding that Richardson was still part of the team. “He’s just not with us now.”
Richardson’s status became further clouded when true freshman wide receiver Ainias Smith had seven carries for 54 yards to help A&M rush for 248 yards in its 24-17 victory over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. Fisher said he would use Smith in a dual role next season.
Spiller is the team’s lone true running back on scholarship, but A&M did move sophomore quarterback Connor Blumrick to running back midway through the season. He had seven carries for 28 yards against Mississippi State, Texas-San Antonio and South Carolina. A&M’s incoming freshman class, currently ranked sixth in the nation by 247Sports.com, includes running backs Deondre Jackson of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Devon Achane of Fort Bend Marshall. Achane also can play wide receiver.
Richardson is the fourth running back to leave the program this season. Sophomore Jashaun Corbin opened the year as the starter but suffered a season-ending injury in the second game against Clemson and is transferring to Florida State. Jacob Kibodi, who had 31 carries for 123 yards, has transferred to Incarnate Word, and redshirt freshman Deneric Prince, who didn’t play this season, transferred to Tulsa. A&M also lost sophomore running back Vernon Jackson to a career-ending neck injury before the season began.
The 6-foot, 240-pound Richardson, who is from Memphis, had 45 carries for 161 yards in 2017 at Central Florida. He sat out 2018 per transfer rules, then made his A&M debut with two carries for 12 yards in the season opener against Texas State. He carried the ball only two more times in the next five games, both against Lamar.
