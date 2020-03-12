As the Texas A&M baseball team prepared Thursday to hit the road for its Southeastern Conference opener in Auburn, the SEC officially suspended all league athletic competitions until March 30 due to the spread of the coronavirus.
The Aggies never boarded the buses waiting to take them to the airport, and before they had a chance to digest the news from the SEC, the NCAA canceled all winter and spring championships, including the basketball, softball and baseball tournaments.
“It’s a rapidly changing environment for sure,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said after the news of the NCAA cancellations. “Since we have until at least March 30, it gives us time to assess the regular season and the SEC championships.”
Bjork told media gathered in Nashville, Tennessee, for the SEC men’s basketball tournament that the decision made by the NBA to suspend its season Wednesday night changed everything. After that, every professional league in the country followed suit.
Bjork informed A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams that the SEC was leaning toward canceling the tournament around 10:15 a.m., while the team was at its shootaround. The league made the decision about 30 minutes later.
Bjork said he saw some of the Aggie basketball players shortly after the decision was made.
“They were like, ‘Hey, you know, right decision. Let’s move on and work together on this,’” Bjork said. “I think they understood it. I think the NBA was a reality check for the sports world.”
Hours later, the NCAA released its statement officially canceling all winter and spring championships.
“I am really hurting for the student-athletes of all of the spring sports that won’t get the chance to represent their school, team and even their country in an NCAA championship,” A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair said in a statement released by the school. “As a coach and as an athlete, we want to play the game. We want to coach and we want to develop young people. But at the same time, we are smart enough to realize this is just a game. The health of our players is paramount and will always come first.
“I believe the NCAA tournament is the greatest event in all of sports. To have to put my arms around my three seniors and tell them that they won’t have a chance to play on that stage for the last time is one of the saddest things. However, the world of sports gives all of us hope, and it will continue to give us hope. You will not only see the strength of student-athletes and coaches during this time but also our country and mankind. We trust the judgment of those in place to make these difficult decisions for the athletes, fans, schools and country. We wish great health and safety for everyone.”
The NCAA’s ruling also formally canceled the College World Series and the Women’s College World Series.
“Competitors are always disappointed when they are told they can’t compete,” A&M baseball coach Rob Childress said in a statement before the cancelation of the NCAA championships. “But there are things bigger than Texas A&M baseball involved with this situation, and there are people enduring way more than we can imagine. We have a chance to be leaders and handle this situation with a positive attitude. It’s our intention to improve every day during this time and prepare ourselves for whatever comes next.”
For many of A&M’s seniors, next steps are very uncertain.
“Don’t ever take anything for granted,” Aggie softball senior Kelbi Fortenberry tweeted. “Because in a blink of an eye it’s gone forever....”
Bjork said eligibility issues regarding seniors will be on the table as discussions continue with the NCAA.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of waivers and things like that that will come out of this, but I think it is too early to tell right now,” Bjork said.
A&M softball head coach Jo Evans also issued a statement prior to the news that the NCAA had canceled the spring championships.
“Although it’s disappointing not to be competing right now, we understand there is a lot at stake, and it’s important for us to trust the experts in this situation,” Evans said. “We are committed to supporting everyone affected by the coronavirus and wish them and their families well.”
Eleven Aggie track athletes and the A&M track coaching staff were already in Albuquerque, New Mexico, preparing for the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. Coaches spent most of Thursday afternoon trying to schedule travel plans to return to College Station after the event was canceled.
“Of course, I understand the problems and ramifications associated with this virus and how scared people are about it,” A&M track coach Pat Henry said in a statement. “I think our indoor championships could have been treated different. We were already here and we were already around everybody, and I heard that was recognized by our conference president who advised we complete these championships. I think they could’ve started and finished these championships without affecting all of these young people’s careers. I don’t know how the NCAA will go forward from this point because you have young people in their fifth year. You have seniors who have no opportunity to complete a collegiate career or even to help to prepare for a professional career. It is very difficult as a coach to watch these young people go through this entire situation.”
As of early Thursday afternoon, A&M plans to continue spring football, volleyball and soccer as scheduled, Bjork said. A decision on A&M’s spring football game will be made in the days to come.
“As things are shifting and as our university is also making decisions on what the campus operation plan is, those things could change,” Bjork said.
