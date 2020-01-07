Texas A&M senior sprinter Devin Dixon is one of 10 student-athletes named to The Bowerman preseason watch list.
Dixon is a three-time winner of the men’s 800 meters at the Southeastern Conference outdoor meet, running a career-best and meet-record time of 1 minute, 44.76 seconds to win last season’s race.
The Bowerman is given annualy to college’s top male and female track and field athlete.
The men’s preseason watch list included: Trey Cunningham, Florida State (hurdles); Gleb Dudarev, Kansas (throws); Johannes Erm, Georgia (combined events); Quincy Hall, South Carolina (sprints, hurdles); JuVaughn Harrison, LSU (jumps); Oliver Hoare, Wisconsin (mid-distance); Chengetayi Mapaya, TCU (jumps); Chris Nilsen, South Dakota (pole vault); and Trevor Stewart, North Carolina A&T (sprints).
