Texas A&M’s Raena Eldridge was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 Women’s At-Large First Team on Thursday.
Eldridge competed for the A&M women’s swimming and diving team and recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animal science and genetics. She also was named a nominee for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship given by the Southeastern Conference, and she is a two-time winner of the Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.
