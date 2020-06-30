The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were each named Scholar All-America by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America on Tuesday.
The A&M men’s team had a 3.44 grade-point average over the spring with five Aggies posting 4.0 GPAs and 21 making the AD Honor Roll (minimum 3.0 GPA).
The Aggie women posted a 3.65 GPA this spring with 15 members of the team finishing with 4.0 GPAs and 29 making the AD Honor Roll.
