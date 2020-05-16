The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team named Shaine Casas and Kurtis Mathews its Danny Green Memorial MVPs, and the Aggie women’s team named Anna Belousova and Jing Wen Quah its swimming MVPs and Charlye Campbell its diving MVP at the annual team banquet held online Saturday over Zoom.
Ethan Gogulski was named the men’s Aggie Heart Award winner, while Quah earned the women’s award in memory of Bob Stallings.
The A&M men’s other winners include: Hudson Smith, most improved; Jacob Schababerle, Trey Heye Memorial Award; Mathews, Peter Simmons, Mark Theall and Clayton Bobo, 2020-21 team captains. Benjamin Walker also won the performance of the year award for defending his title in the 200-yard breaststroke at the Southeastern Conference meet in a school-record time of 1 minute, 51.92 seconds.
The A&M women’s other winners include: Kara Eisenmann, most improved swimmer, Iron Lady Sports Performance Award; Harper Walding, most improved diver; Mollie Wright, Jody Tanner-Hansen Optimist Award; Camryn Toney, Eisenmann, Taylor Pike and Campbell, 2020-21 team captains.
