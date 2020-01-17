The fourth ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team and 19th-ranked Aggie women’s team will compete against LSU in a pair of dual meets at 11 a.m. Saturday at the LSU Natatorium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
A&M’s men (5-3, 0-1) lost at Georgia 157-143 in their last action last Saturday in Athens, Georgia, while the Aggie women (3-2, 0-1) also lost at Georgia 169-131.
