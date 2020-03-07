The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team dominated South Carolina in a 6-1 victory Friday night at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, but all eyes were on a singles match that had minimal impact on the team result.
The meeting of the Aggies’ Valentin Vacherot, ranked third in the nation by the ITA, and the Gamecocks’ Paul Jubb had all the makings of a championship-caliber matchup. Jubb, currently ranked 40th, is the reigning NCAA singles champion, while Vacherot has been on a tear this spring.
The team result was decided before Vacherot battled back to push Jubb to a third set, turning the deciding frame into 10-point tiebreaker as Vacherot prevailed 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-8.
Friday marked the first collegiate meeting of the two juggernauts, though Vacherot and Jubb faced off in a professional match in October in Fort Worth, where the Aggie Frenchman won 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.
The Southeastern Conference meeting went a bit differently, with the British Jubb holding off a late rally by Vacherot and taking the opening set in a tiebreaker.
Each player held serve through the first eight points of the second set until Vacherot finally broke through to take a 5-4 lead and ultimately win.
“I knew tonight what to expect from him and I knew what to do,” Vacherot said. “He played better tonight actually. I just fought, and I’m playing with a lot of confidence these days. I served way better in the second set, and I broke him at the right moment.”
Jubb again got the early advantage in the super tiebreaker, leading 6-3 at one point, but Vacherot muscled back with a 6-1 run and held on down the stretch to win. Vacherot is 11-0 in spring dual-match singles and extended his SEC win streak to 15. He’s now 10th all-time on the Aggies’ career wins list.
“It was a really high-level match,” A&M coach Steve Denton said. “I thought Val just kind of gutted it out and hung in there and found a way. Both players were playing really well and it was really high-level tennis. I’m just sorry the place wasn’t packed to see that kind of match.”
The match had no effect on the team result as the Aggies (10-3, 3-0) easily took the doubles point before picking up three straight-set victories in singles to clinch the win over South Carolina (8-5, 1-2).
Vacherot and doubles teammate Noah Schachter were the first duo off the court after a 6-3 win over Connor Thomson and Phillip Jordan. Carlos Aguilar and Barnaby Smith twice rallied from behind to break serve and get a 6-3 win over Jubb and Raphael Lambling in the point-clinching doubles match.
A&M took the momentum into the singles matches, winning the opening sets in all but Vacherot’s and Jubb’s contest at No. 1 singles.
Hady Habib was the first off the court with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Daniel Rodrigues. Smith soon followed with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Thomas Brown. Aguilar then clinched the team victory with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Lambling.
“[Aguilar] is an emotional leader for us,” Denton said. “He really plays with a lot of fire, and he really played a high level in the doubles. He stayed right in there and did the same in the singles tonight. He was exceptional tonight. All of our guys are playing well, and it took that kind of effort against a really good South Carolina team.”
Though the match would typically end once the clinching point was secured, the teams decided to play out the remainder of the matches.
The Aggies’ Guideo Marson defeated Jordan 6-4, 7-6 (5) just ahead of Vacherot completing his dramatic three-set victory over Jubb.
Connor Thomson then secured the Gamecocks’ only point with a come-from-behind 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win against Schachter.
A&M continues conference play at 1 p.m. Sunday against Florida at the Mitchell Tennis Center and wraps the weekend doubleheader against nonconference foe Valparaiso at 6 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.