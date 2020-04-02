Texas A&M’s E.B. Cushing Stadium will be the site of the 2021 Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
The SEC announced Thursday that the schools scheduled to host SEC spring championships this season will host next year’s events. This year’s SEC Outdoor Championships were scheduled for May 14-16 at A&M’s $39.8-million facility, which opened last year, but all of the spring championships were canceled due to the coronavirus.
The other SEC 2021 spring championship hosts will be Alabama (women’s tennis and softball), Arkansas (men’s tennis) and Georgia (equestrian).
The SEC 2022 spring championship hosts will be Auburn (equestrian), Florida (women’s tennis and softball), Ole Miss (outdoor track and field) and Georgia (men’s tennis).
