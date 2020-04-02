Texas A&M will still be the next school to host the Southeastern Conference's outdoor track and field championships.
The SEC announced Thursday schools scheduled to host conference championship events that were canceled this spring due to COVID-19 will get to host those events in 2021 as the league has revised its championship host rotation schedule.
The Aggies were supposed to host this year's outdoor track and field championships before the SEC canceled its remaining athletic events and conference championships for the spring.
In 2019, A&M opened its new outdoor track and field stadium, E.B. Cushing Stadium, and hosted its first outdoor event in 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.