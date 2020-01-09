The 11th annual Texas A&M High School Classic will feature over 1,900 athletes on Friday and Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Track and Field Stadium.
The meet will open at 5 p.m. Friday with field events and the 200, 400 and 800 meters. The meet will resume at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with both field and running events with an expected finish around 8:15 p.m.
All-session tickets cost $15 for general admission, $25 for reserved seats and $10 for youth.
Live results will be available at www.flashresults.com.
Free parking will be available in lots 48, 61 and 62 after 4 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.