Texas A&M will hold the seventh annual Building Champions Awards (BCAs) gala virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the A&M athletics YouTube channel at youtube.com/aggieathletics.
The BCAs honors A&M student-athletes for academic, service, leadership and athletic endeavors. Athletic director Ross Bjork will host the event with guest appearances from former Aggie student-athletes.
A&M will present the Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete, Newcomer of the Year, Lohman Inspiration, Nye Academic Center, Selfless Service, Athlete of the Year and the Distinguished Letterman awards. A&M will announce the finalists for each award starting Friday.
