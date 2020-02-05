Texas A&M will begin selling beer and wine to the general public at baseball and softball games this season, the school announced Wednesday.
Beer, wine and alcoholic seltzers will be available at Blue Bell Park and Davis Diamond. Alcohol sales will end at the top of the seventh inning at baseball games and the top of the fifth at softball games.
